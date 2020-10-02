Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On Beep Cards: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee K, October 2, 2020, on the proposed P143 billion budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for next year, asks Secretary Arturo Tugade the interoperability of beep cards to include jeepneys and its affordability to remove the minimum load of P60 before a commuter could ride. Tugade, moving towards cashless transactions in the transport sector, expressed hopes that beep cards could be used on buses, jeepneys, trains and hopefully including passenger ships. He also said discussions are on-going as to minimum load. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)