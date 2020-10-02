Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On Budget Reduction for Airport Projects: Sen. Win Gatchalian notes a 100 percent reduction in the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) aviation infrastructure projects from P2.4 billion to P1 billion during the agency’s proposed 2021 budget deliberations Friday, October 2, 2020. “We have many important airport projects across the country, but a lot of the budgets were taken out. These projects are very important considering that we are an archipelagic country,” Gatchalian pointed out. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)