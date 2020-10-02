Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Contactless Payment for Transport: Senator Sonny Angara called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to exert more effort in improving the experience of commuters by making their commute more convenient. As chairman of the Committee on Finance, Angara addressed DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade during today’s hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the agency and expressed his support to the actions taken to transition to cashless payments for public transportation. Angara challenged the DOTr to push the envelope further to lower the cost of Beep card acquisition so that more Filipinos can afford it in this time of pandemic.