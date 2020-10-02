Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Amending Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during Friday’s Committee on Finance Subcommittee K virtual hearing, October 2, 2020, asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) if it is amenable to amend Republic Act (RA) 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 and allow other traffic enforcement units in the country to be deputized by the agency. LTO chief Asec. Edgar Galvante told Dela Rosa that LTO is amenable to the plan and proposes the crafting of a provision that would simplify the testing process for suspected drunk drivers. He said under existing rules, a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol needs to undergo the field sobriety tests and breath analyzer. Galvante said the absence of either of the tests could lead to case dismissal. “We are hoping that we amend the law and allow drivers to just take the breath analyzer to shorten the procedure and make the law more effective,” Galvante added. (Screen Grab/ Senate PRIB)