Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Grievance Redress Mechanism: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks transport officials if mechanisms are in place to address the grievances of the families who will be displaced by the projects of the Department of Transportation. Hontiveros, during Friday’s virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the agency, October 2, 2020, also asked if there is a relocation site for displaced families within the area as requested by local chief executives. Transport officials said the creation of grievance redress mechanisms (GRMs), as required by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a social safeguard, are in place and that GRM desks were set up in city and municipal halls where the DOTr has projects to address the concerns of affected families. Likewise, officials said that in coordination with city and municipal mayors and the National Housing Authority, those who will be displaced will be relocated within the area. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)