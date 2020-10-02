Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On New Terminal in Clark: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid asks Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade on the status of the new passenger terminal building (PTB) at the Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga and when it would be open to the public. Tugade, during the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposed 2021 budget deliberation Friday, October 2, 2020, told Lapid that the new terminal is around 96 percent completed and would be operational by the end of the year. DOTr earlier said completion of the PTB is expected to increase CRK’s current 4.2 million annual passenger capacity to 12.2 million annual passengers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)