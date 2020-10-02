Photo Release

October 2, 2020 PUV Subsidy Beyond the COVID Period: Sen. Cynthia Villar on Friday tells the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that the country will have a difficult time recovering if the operation of public transportation will remain limited since 90 percent of the population are taking public transport to go to work. Villar, during the Committee on Finance Subcommittee K virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the DOTr, October 2, 2020, asked transport officials how they intend to help the public transport sector recover. DOTr Sec. Arturo Tugade told Villar that public utility buses and jeepneys will be subsidized as mandated by the Bayanihan 2, and that the DOTr intends to extend the subsidy not only to next year but beyond the Covid-19 pandemic period. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)