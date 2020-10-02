Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On LRT1 Cavite Extension: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee K, October 2, 2020, on the proposed P143 billion budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for next year, asks transportation officials on the status of the planned extension of Light Rail Transit 1 to Talaba, Bacoor, Cavite. Revilla was informed of an on-going discussion among LRT Authority, Light Rail Manila Consortium, the DOTr and the local government on the funding strategy to accelerate the construction of LRT1 Talaba station. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)