October 2, 2020 Go Supports DOTR Budget: Sen. Bong Go on Friday, October 2, 2020, signifies his support to the proposed P143 billion budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies noting that the department has been one of the pillars of the government in its efforts to combat the pandemic. Go, during the hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee K on the DOTr budget, also urged the agency to focus on the safety and welfare of commuters in coming up with programs under the new normal. “I also urged the DOTr to work closely with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and extend assistance to PUV drivers affected by the present crisis. There are still a lot of drivers who have not received the subsidy,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)