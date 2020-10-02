Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On Transport Sector Subsidies: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, asks Transport officials to expedite the release of subsidies for the transport sector under the Bayanihan 2. “Why is the release for assistance to the transport sector, which is badly hit by the pandemic, so slow? Do you have the appropriate guidelines and are you ready to roll out the assistance?” Villanueva asked transport officials Friday, October 2, 2020 during the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposed 2021 budget deliberations. Transport officials told Villanueva they are just waiting for the Department of Budget and Management to release the funds. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)