Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Free Beep Cards: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee K, October 2, 2020, on the proposed budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), asks transport officials to give the reloadable stored value “Beep” cards to commuters for free. Recto said commuters should not be burdened by paying additional P30 for beep cards and this could be shouldered by bus operators as part of their corporate social responsibility. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said they are looking at the Bayanihan 2 allocation for the DOTr to fund the procurement of 80 million beep cards. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)