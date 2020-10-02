Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On Aviation Infrastructure Projects: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri asks Transportation Sec. Arturo Tugade on the status of the budgets for aviation infrastructure projects across the country which were slashed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He cited the airport project in Bukidnon which got zero budget for next year. “I don’t blame the Department of Transportation (DOTr) but I have talked to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and they say they are amenable if we will amend the budget for the projects,” Zubiri said Friday, October 2, 2020 during the proposed 2021 budget deliberations of the DOTr and its attached agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)