Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Saving Cacao Industry of the Country: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over Monday’s Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform virtual hearing (October 5, 2020) on measures seeking to save the dwindling cacao industry of the Philippines. Villar also said Senate Bill No. 1741 seeks to recognize Davao City as the Cacao and Chocolate Capital of the Philippines. Davao City, “with more than 30 chocolate processors and 6,000 cacao farmers planting 3,475 hectares of land, is leading the country to produce quality chocolate that would be competitive worldwide,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)