Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Are There Undeclared Chocolate Importation?: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during Monday’s virtual committee hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, October 5, 2020, asks resource persons how much chocolate products have been exported particularly to Indonesia without the knowledge of industry officials. DA officials admitted that underground importation of cacao products exists but the volume is “very little” since the country is still importing about 73 percent of the country’s demand for chocolate. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)