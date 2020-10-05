Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Sustainable Pension System for Military and Uniformed Personnel: Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Chairman Sen. Panfilo Lacson takes up Senate Bill No. (SBN) 755 or the Military and Uniformed Personnel Insurance Fund Act and several proposed measures that seek to rationalize and establish reforms in order to create fair, sustainable and clear mechanisms for the pensions of military and uniformed personnel during a hybrid hearing Monday, October 5, 2020. “We remain committed to fulfill our civic obligations to our men and women in uniform. After all, no less than the constitution provides that the state shall, from time to time, review to upgrade the pensions and other benefits due to retirees of both the government and the private sectors,” Lacson said. The committee also tackled Senate Resolution No. 343 seeking an inquiry on the status of liquidation and winding down of the operations of the AFP-RSBS (Armed Force of the Philippines-Retirement and Separation Benefits System). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)