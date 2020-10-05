Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Proud Davaoeño: Sen. Bong Go expresses support for the bills creating the Cacao Research and Development Center and declaring Davao City as Cacao and Chocolate Capital of the Philippines. Noting the awards received by local farmers and an increase in the global demand for cacao, Go, a native of Davao City, said this is an opportune time for the country to enhance the cacao industry to help generate jobs for the unemployed Filipinos. “I am beaming with pride over these accolades received by our very own Filipino farmers,” Go said during the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform hearing, Monday, October 5, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)