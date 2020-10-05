Photo Release

October 5, 2020 On NBI, Immigration Budgets: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid asks for an increase in the proposed budgets of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) during the Finance Subcommittee A virtual hearing Monday, October 5, 2020, on the proposed P22.5 billion budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies for next year. The NBI budget is pegged at P1.5 billion while the BI, at P1.9 billion. Lapid said the NBI should be given more budget for its Cybercrime Division and the BI should be allotted more for its additional personnel for the opening of its satellite office in Clark, Pampanga. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)