October 5, 2020 2021 BCDA Budget Gets Finance Subcommittee Nod: Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, presides over the Senate Finance Subcommittee A hearing Monday, October 5, 2020, for the P5.795 billion proposed 2021 budget of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). On queries of Angara, BCDA officials led by their President, Vince Dizon, committed to senators that the agency will be able to fully utilize and obligate its 2020 budget for major projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The subcommittee later endorsed for approval the BCDA 2021 budget. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)