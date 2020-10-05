Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Long-Term Plans for Sea Games Facilities Sought: Senator Imee Marcos seeks long-term plans to utilize the sporting and recreational facilities built for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, during the Senate Finance Subcommittee A hearing, October 5, 2020, for the proposed 2021 budget of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Marcos requested that BCDA officials provide senators with government's long-term plans to utilize and maintain the SEA Games facilities, which have seen little use since the said regional event. BCDA President Vince Dizon replied to Marcos that although five sporting contests supposed to be held in the facilities were cancelled due to the pandemic, there is an existing offer by a foreign sports operator to run the facilities. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)