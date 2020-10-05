Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Raising the Retirement Age of MUP to 60: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation on several proposed measures seeking to reform the pension system of military and uniformed personnel (MUP), says that raising the compulsory retirement age of MUP from 56 years old to 60 can help the government save funds. According to Recto, the law on retirement age was made when the average Filipino would live only until a certain age, but the situation is different now because the average Filipino is living longer. “So Maybe we can increase the age of retirement of our uniformed personnel from 56 to 60. It could lessen the government’s future spending,” Recto said during the hearing Monday, October 5, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)