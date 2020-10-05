Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Hontiveros on the Passage of Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, October 5, 2020, says she was saddened that the representation of coconut farmers in the Philippine Coconut Authority board was reduced from six to three and that they are not represented in the Trust Fund Management Committee. "It is important that small coconut farmers be the primary beneficiaries of this social justice legislation. But it’s equally important that they occupy all spaces where decisions are being made on the money that is owed to them,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)