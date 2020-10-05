Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Senate Oks Coco Levy Bill: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel to formalize the approval on third and final reading of Senate Bill 1396 or the “Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act," on Monday, October 5, 2020. Sotto said the bicameral conference committee will be convened immediately to work on the version that will be submitted to the President for signature. Sotto said the enactment of the landmark legislation, which seeks to create a P75-billion trust fund to bankroll programs for the direct benefit of approximately 3.5 million coconut farmers, is long overdue. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)