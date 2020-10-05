Photo Release

October 5, 2020 Labor Issues on CREATE Blll: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, raises several labor issues on some provisions in Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) during Monday’s interpellation on the proposed measure, October 5, 2020. Villanueva cited for instance the lack of training of workers despite the mandated productivity incentive program under Republic Act 6971. Under the law, a business enterprise which adopts a productivity incentives program shall be granted a special deduction from gross income equivalent to 50 percent of the total productivity bonuses given to employees under the program. Despite this, Villanueva said only four percent of enterprises with productivity incentives program were able to avail of tax incentives under the law. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)