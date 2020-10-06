Photo Release

October 6, 2020 Forego ARB Loans: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto during the Senate Subcommittee B virtual hearing on the proposed P8.8 billion budget of the Department of Agrarian Reform seeks the support of Sec. John Castriciones on his proposal to forego the P60 million loan of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the Landbank of the Philippines. "It doesn't make sense to make farmers pay considering their very little income," Recto said. Castriciones agreed with Recto and committed to discuss this measure in the next Cabinet meeting. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)