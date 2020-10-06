Photo Release

October 6, 2020 ‘No Play, No Pay’ During Pandemic: Sen. Nancy Binay asks sports officials the extent of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to the sporting world in terms of lost revenues and displacement of athletes and the support staff. Binay noted that like the tourism industry, the sports industry received the biggest blow from the coronavirus. Games and Amusement Board (GAB) head Abraham “Baham” Mitra told Binay the agency lost revenues coming from TV share and audience shares from the Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia sports arena due to the pandemic. And because of a“no play, no pay” policy, professional athletes from from the different sports leagues such as basketball, boxing, mixed martial arts and cockfighting were displaced, said Mitra during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee F on the proposed 2021 budgets of GAB and the (Philippines Sports Commission), Tuesday, October 6, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)