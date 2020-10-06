Photo Release

October 6, 2020 CREATE Day 6 Interpellation: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, is physically present on Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, October 6, 2020, to resume her defense of Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE). On Day 6 of the interpellation on the measure, Cayetano appealed to colleagues “in understanding what we have to go through to defend this bill.” The senator earlier said she and her legislative team took precautionary measures after one of the staff of a resource person they were dealing with was tested positive with Covid-19. “My team and I are here today because we were able to present to the Senate medical team our PCR test that says we are negative. So, based on our Senate regulations, we are allowed to come in,” Cayetano said.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)