Photo Release

October 6, 2020 Gordon Honors PRC Staff and Volunteers: Sen. Richard Gordon, in a manifestation during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, October 06, 2020, takes the opportunity to thank and honor the staff and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for working tirelessly since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gordon said the PRC, to date, conducted 1,003,754 tests representing 26 percent of the national output. According to Gordon, PRC currently has 21 laboratories in 10 major cities accross the country carrying out 42,000 tests per day. “I just want to mention these not for bragging rights but really to honor all our staff and volunteers who have been working hard for last seven months,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)