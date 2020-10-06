Photo Release

October 6, 2020 Snappy Salute: Senate Majority Migz Zubiri lauds the men and women of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for working tirelessly in delivering the service to the public. “My hats off to them. They have been working very hard. We also thank the chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, as we have already opened the testing center-Cagayan de Oro branch. A snappy salute to the men and women of PRC and to its chairman,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, October 6, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)