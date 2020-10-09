Photo Release

October 9, 2020 Villar leads hearing on DENR 2021 budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on Friday, October 9, 2020, on the proposed P25.5 billion budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). "We aim to ensure that the proposed budget of DENR will be efficiently utilized towards the conservation, management, development, and proper use of the country’s environment and natural resources, which constitute the primary responsibilities of DENR," Villar said. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)