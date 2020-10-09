Photo Release

October 9, 2020 Exercise political will in Pasig river: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Friday, October 9, 2020, asks Environment Sec. Roy Cimatu to submit to the Finance Subcommittee B a list of specific areas in Pasig River that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) intends to improve by the end of 2021 in order for the Senate to assess the budget given to the agency. “I have confidence in the leadership of Sec. Cimatu because he has shown it in Boracay. I would like him to exercise the same political leadership in Pasig River even on a limited extent so we can show our countrymen that we are doing something,” Drilon said during the virtual hearing on the proposed budget of the DENR. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)