Photo Release

October 9, 2020 Budget increase in greening program: Sen. Imee Marcos questions the 60 percent jump in the budget allocation for the National Greening Program which increased from P3.15 billion this year to P5.15 billion for 2021. Marcos said this program has been repeatedly flagged by the Commission on Audit for failing to meet its target. "The national government has given billions to this program and yet, year on year, our forest cover is diminished. Has the implementation or the program guidelines significantly changed so that these errors along the way will no longer be repeated?," Marcos asked during the virtual Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed P25.5 billion budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday, October 9, 2020. Secretary Roy Cimatu said he directed the shift from people's organization approach to engaging families in the establishment of plantation and the increase in the use of bamboo trees to improve the survival rate of trees in the greening program. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)