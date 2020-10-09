Photo Release

October 9, 2020 Creation of enforcement bureau: Sen. Nancy Binay on Friday, October 9, 2020, asks officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) the agency’s budget for the protection of forest land and for the enforcement of environmental laws. Binay, during the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed DENR budget for 2021, was surprised when told by Sec. Roy Cimatu that the department has no enforcement bureau. The DENR head then asked Binay for help in legislating the creation of an enforcement bureau to oversee not only compliance with environmental laws but the protection of the country’s dwindling forest land as well. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)