Photo Release

October 9, 2020 The positive side of the pandemic: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during Friday’s virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B, October 9, 2020, cites several good effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the environment. Tolentino said the pandemic has made skies clearer and bluer, the smuggling of wildlife has been reduced since most of the airports are closed, the beaches became clean, and the coral reefs can now be preserved. The senator asked Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu if the agency has a sustainable program that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will be implementing in the long-term. Cimatu, during the presentation of the agency’s proposed 2021 budget, said the DENR is collaborating with different agencies in enforcing Clean Air Act, particularly in Metro Manila. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)