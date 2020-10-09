Photo Release

October 9, 2020 Strengthening environmental compliance monitoring: In order to help the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) improve its capability to ensure environmental compliance, Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks DENR officials how much the agency’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) would be needed for its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) compliance monitoring. “I told Sec. (Roy) Cimatu that I will support the strengthening of the capacity of the DENR to ensure environmental compliance,” Hontiveros said during Friday’s virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed P25.5 billion budget of the DENR for 2021, October 9, 2020. EMB Dir. William Cuñado told the committee that the bureau originally proposed P738 million but was given P38 million for the purpose. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)