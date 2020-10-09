Photo Release

October 9, 2020 DOH 2021 budget hearing: The Finance Subcommittee D chaired by Sen. Pia Cayetano takes up Friday, October 9, 2020, the proposed P127.2 billion budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies for 2021. According to Cayetano, the proposed budget of the DOH for next year is P26.7 billion higher compared to the budget of the agency for 2020. Cayetano said the major cost drivers of the DOH Office of the Secretary’s budget are the human resource for health deployment and the medical assistance for indigent patients. “The role of the DOH is even more important and critical at this time of Covid. It has exposed the gaps in our healthcare system and our ability to respond. Thus, in deliberating this agency’s budget, our goal is really to build back better to achieve our sustainable development goals and to really be able to look into the future using strategic methods to ensure that we are stronger, healthcare-wise in the coming years. (Screen grab/Senate RPIB)