Photo Release

October 9, 2020 On privatizing PhilHealth: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to give his opinion on a proposal to privatize the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) as a means to minimize corruption inside the agency. According to Duque, outsourcing or privatizing some of PhilHealth’s components such as the claims processing, counter fraud and risk management could minimize corruption and make the agency more efficient. Villanueva also aired his concern during the virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies Friday, October 9, 2020, over the low budget of the department’s medical assistance program. “Since 2018, the medical assistance program has a low performance. I hope the DOH will do something to improve the provisions of the medical assistance in 2021,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)