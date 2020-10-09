Photo Release

October 9, 2020 No to re-enacted budget: Sen. Bong Go during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Health Friday, October 9, 2020, expresses his position against a re-enacted budget which, he said, will be unresponsive to the Covid-19 pandemic. The chairman of the Committee on Health also pushed for an increase in the DOH budget to procure vaccines from P3 billion to P12.9 billion in order to vaccinate 20 million Filipinos, including the poor and those in the vulnerable sectors. "In the 2021 budget, our goal must not only be to overcome this pandemic and defeat Covid-19, but also to be more prepared and more responsive to any other health crisis that may come in the future," Go said. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)