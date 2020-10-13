Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Zubiri backs DOE and ERC budgets: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee E Tuesday, October 13, 2020, expresses support for the proposed budgets of the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for 2021, which according to him, are very crucial for the country to “rebound and get back on its feet”. “We are here to support the budget of the DOE. I have no question for them as a matter of fact, we’d like to even increase their budget for rural electrification, if we can. I am also here to support the budget of the ERC,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)