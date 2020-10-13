Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Marine hatcheries in the provinces: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over a virtual hearing on 21 local bills establishing crab and multi-species marine hatcheries in the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Iloilo, Albay, Camarines Sur, Palawan, Leyte, and Bataan. During the hearing Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Villar also asked officials of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to explain why they were not able to construct similar facilities in 42 other locations as mandated by enacted laws. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)