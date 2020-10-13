Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Gordon presides over PCOO hearing: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over a virtual hearing Tuesday, 13 October 2020, looking into the proposed P1.58 billion budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies and corporations for next year. Gordon said the country needs a reliable and credible state media. He said PCOO, as the media arm of the government, should be able to “maintain a high standard of media information and education but certainly not propaganda.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)