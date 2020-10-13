Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Go supports PCOO: Sen. Bong Go expresses his support for the proposed P1.58 billion budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies and corporations for 2021 during a virtual hearing Tuesday, October 13, 2020. According to Go, PCOO’s role as the lead communications arm of the government is “very crucial now more than ever.” He cited the dedicated staff of PTV 4 who worked “double time” during the lockdown in March to keep the public abreast with the pandemic despite the fact that a lot of them were infected with Covid-19. “In this time of uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, information is the best weapon against fear-mongering and public anxiety,” Go said. (Senate grab/Senate PRIB)