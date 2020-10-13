Photo Release

October 13, 2020 On the inclusion of nuclear in the energy mix: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy, October 13, 2020, asks agency officials on the government’s nuclear policy to ensure the country’s energy security. Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi said this Administration has been pushing for the inclusion of nuclear in the energy mix, in fact, President Duterte already signed an executive order last July creating an inter-agency task force to conduct a study and make the appropriate recommendations on the matter by the end of year. He also said a bill is being crafted that will be submitted to Congress for approval. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)