Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Are we really involved in red tagging?: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel asks Presidential Communications Sec. Martin Andanar, during a virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G Tuesday, October 13, 2020, on the budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies and corporations, if the agency has ever been involved in red tagging, which according to him amounts to propaganda. Andanar clarified that the PCOO as an institution has never red tagged anybody; senators could, in fact, check it with the People’s Television Network, Philippine information Agency, Philippine News Agency and other platforms under the PCOO. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)