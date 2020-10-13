Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Extend suspension of disconnection notices to consumers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros during Finance Subcommittee E hybrid hearing October 13, 2020, urges power distributor Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) to suspend the issuance of disconnection notices to consumers until December 31, 2020, so poor Filipinos will not have a "dark" Christmas season. Hontiveros told officials from the Department of Energy and its attached agencies that MERALCO should extend its October 21, 2020 deadline for suspension of disconnection notices to the end of the year to help families still reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic, especially during the holidays. In response, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Agnes Devanadera reported that power distributors are set to "relax" their rules regarding disconnection notices to consumers in the months ahead. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)