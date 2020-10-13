Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Revilla supports DOE budget: Sen. Bong Revilla during the hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee E Tuesday, October 13, 2020, expresses support for the approval of the proposed P2.15 billion budget of the Department of Energy (DOE) for 2021. Revilla commended the department for keeping on track the implementation of the Philippine Energy Plan despite the pandemic. He said this is important “in attaining energy independence and power market reforms thus ensuring the goal of delivering secure, sustainable, sufficient, affordable and environment-friendly energy to all sectors." (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)