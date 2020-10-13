Photo Release

October 13, 2020 On the mothballed BNPP: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the hybrid hearing Tuesday, October 13, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), recommends the allocation of a fund for a comprehensive study on the possible revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, which was completed in 1985 but was never fueled. Aware that the allocation for its maintenance this year was P52 million and another P92 million for next year, Binay said it is high time to study whether to revive the power plant, shift it to another use, or dispose of the property. Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi said there was actually a study and that Russian and South Korean experts recommended the plant's revival. The $2.2 billion BNPP project has become the country’s biggest “white elephant” since it was mothballed in 1986 with the ouster of then President Ferdinand Marcos. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)