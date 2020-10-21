Photo Release

October 21, 2020 Shelters for all homeless Pinoys: Sen. Bong Go underscores the importance of providing adequate shelters to all homeless Filipinos during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee H on the proposed P3.975 billion budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies for next year Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He enjoined the private sector to partner with the government in providing houses to the homeless. Go cited data from the Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute which estimated housing demands to grow to more than 6.57 million units from 2017 to 2022. The figure, experts said, will further rise to 22.6 million units by the end of 2040. They pegged the population of informal settler families at nearly two million in 2019. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)