Photo Release

October 21, 2020 On Yolanda housing projects: Sen. Imee Marcos asks housing officials during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee H on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 21, 2020, what they can expect from DHSUD seven years after typhoon Yolanda wrought havoc in the country. According to Marcos, the National Housing Authority (NHA) and other concerned agencies seemed to have failed to deliver on the comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery plan, particularly with regard to the completion and construction of housing units, low occupancy, slow rate of turnover and documentation of beneficiaries. Housing Settlements Sec. Eduardo del Rosario said the Yolanda housing projects are being implemented by the NHA, and of the 180,912 units already constructed, about 130,000 have been completed and they expect to finish and turn over all units by 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)