Photo Release

October 21, 2020 More funding for relocation: Sen. Cynthia Villar, expressing her support to increase the budget for the housing sector, says more funding should be given to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in order to provide additional relocation sites for informal settlers in Metro Manila’s waterways. Villar said she personally funded the relocation of riverbank occupants to Naic and Trece Martires in Cavite when she initiated the construction of a river drive in Las Piñas. Villar also sought clarification on Ciudad de Strike, a Community Mortgage Program project, which was perceived to benefit Bacoor residents only. “We have plenty of relocatees from Metro Manila, we were never told that we can relocate to Ciudad de Strike…The impression of Ciudad de Strike is that it’s exclusive to Bacoor,” Villar said during the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee H tackling the proposed budget of DHSUD Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)