Photo Release

October 22, 2020 On mail-in ballot: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during the Finance Subcommittee H virtual hearing Thursday, October 22, 2020 on the proposed 2021 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), asks the poll body if it could look into the process of voting by mail or mail-in ballot for absentee voting. Tolentino said the process would require synchronization between the poll body and the PHLPost. “Perhaps you can commission a group to study mail-in ballot and that will involve PHLpost,” said Tolentino, who also expressed his full support for the budget of Comelec. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)